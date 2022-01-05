Man escapes death after trying to treat covid-19 without medical attention and this is recommended by his relatives – Prensa Libre

With prescriptions in hand after leaving the clinic for postcovid-19 patients from the Temporary Hospital of the Parque de la Industria, Antonio seeks to resume his life, because the damage caused to his lungs after suffering the disease three months ago and requiring oxygen left him with sequelae that make it impossible for him to speak and walk.

Antonio Chacoj, 62, a resident of Mixco zone 6, survived the covid-19 a few months ago; However, to achieve this, he had to face death face to face, because when he tried to treat the disease with home remedies, he complicated his health picture, to the extent that he is currently finding it difficult to breathe.

Due to the difficulties he faces, Antonio was accompanied by some of his relatives, who you acknowledge that they “trusted each other” and did not seek help in time, which could even have cost him his life, as it was necessary to supply him with oxygen.

Therefore, they urge the population to take the test when they feel discomfort and thus be able to control the disease in time.

“Until you see the situation, you don’t react. We left it to time because we were curing it with simple things and when we saw that it was no longer possible we started to run ” Pedro Chacoj, Antonio’s son, commented.

“You have to take the exam -the test-, because everyone’s problem is that we think it is a simple flu and we leave it to time, it is better when feeling symptoms to take the test to be sure, because the covid evolves and the first seven days are crucial to treat the patient, “he recalls.

He added that “many people do not believe it and it is something terrible and we lived it with my dad, we were struggling for several days, bless God we did it.”

To date, 4.7 million people have been vaccinated in Guatemala with two doses against the coronavirus and another 1.9 million with at least one dose. In addition, 91,323 Guatemalans have received the booster dose.

Figures

Guatemala arrived this Tuesday, January 4, to 16,111 deaths from SARS-CoV-2 and 629 thousand 811 positive cases of the disease, after counting one more death from the coronavirus and 1,007 new infections in 24 hours.

According to the update on the pandemic of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, 7,736 coronavirus tests were carried out on Monday and 1,007 of them were positive.

In addition, the health portfolio registered a new death caused by the coronavirus, the first case of which was detected in Guatemala on March 13, 2020.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 4,778 people are infected with covid-19 in Guatemalan territory, although the figure is an “estimate.”

The official report of the authorities indicates that the accumulated incidence is 3 thousand 735 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the fatality amounts to 2.6%.

Cases and deaths have been declining in Guatemala during the last three months, But the country presided over by Alejandro Giammattei continues with the highest figures in Central America in both infections and deaths.

Health authorities warned in December that contagion cases may increase in the coming days due to the accumulation of people in social gatherings and in tourist centers during the end of the year holidays, in addition to foreign visitors.

Guatemala has not yet confirmed the presence of the omicron variant in its territory because it is awaiting the return of samples sent to Panama, since the Ministry of Health does not have the capacity to carry out tests that can detect it.