Manchester City footballer, accused of seven rapes, is transferred to maximum security prison

2022-01-05
Without a doubt it is a real nightmare that he is living. Benjamin Mendy, player of the Manchester City of the Premier League, has been transferred to a maximum security jail.
The footballer was accused of carrying out seven rapes, for which he has been in prison since last August.
See: The Hell a Manchester City Player Lives in Jail: Gangs, Guns and Attacks
The final judgment of Benjamin Mendy will take place in June 2022, but in the meantime it was brought to a jail toughest in England.
Mendy He was in a category B prison in terms of security (the second highest rank), he was transferred to a prison with maximum security in order to protect the integrity of the person.
“The Sun” reveals that the French side has been transferred to Strangeways, a jail located in Manchester and which is considered one of the toughest in Great Britain.
Even this British media confirms that Benjamin Mendy Christmas and New Years have been spent in this jail.
“Both inmates have a very high profile and that can lead to security problems that are easier to handle in a jail like Strangeways,” says The Sun publication.
Louis Saha Matturie is the co-defendant of the Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy, and both were taken to this prison.