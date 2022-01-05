Manchester City footballer, accused of seven rapes, is transferred to maximum security prison

2022-01-05

Without a doubt it is a real nightmare that he is living. Benjamin Mendy, player of the Manchester City of the Premier League, has been transferred to a maximum security jail.

The footballer was accused of carrying out seven rapes, for which he has been in prison since last August.

See: The Hell a Manchester City Player Lives in Jail: Gangs, Guns and Attacks

The final judgment of Benjamin Mendy will take place in June 2022, but in the meantime it was brought to a jail toughest in England.

Mendy He was in a category B prison in terms of security (the second highest rank), he was transferred to a prison with maximum security in order to protect the integrity of the person.

“The Sun” reveals that the French side has been transferred to Strangeways, a jail located in Manchester and which is considered one of the toughest in Great Britain.