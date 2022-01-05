Marcelo F. Jiménez and Dolores Caballero, specialist doctors in Salamanca, among the 100 best in Spain

Doctors José Alberto San Román Calvar, from the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid; Marcelo F. Jiménez, from the University Assistance Complex of Salamanca; and Dolores Caballero, from the Salamanca University Clinic, are on the list with the one hundred best doctors in Spain in the field of care, research and teaching that Forbes magazine has drawn up for the fifth consecutive year.

In the list of 2021 there are a total of 25 medical-surgical specialties ranging from Allergology, Angiology and Vascular Surgery, Pediatrics, Urology, Otolaryngology, Hematology or Cardiology to Gynecology and Obstetrics, Ophthalmology, Endocrinology, or Neurology, passing through, Internal Medicine , Pulmonology, Traumatology or Radiation Oncology, among others.

In the specialty of Cardiology, Forbes includes José Alberto San Román Calvar. Graduated in Medicine and Doctor of Medicine degree from the Complutense University of Madrid, he completed his residency at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid. Today he is a renowned cardiologist who, since 2006, directs the Institute of Heart Sciences (Icicor), which belongs to the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid, where he is, in turn, head of the Cardiology Service.

He combines healthcare work with teaching at the University of Valladolid, and with scientific activity – he has published more than 150 articles in journals and exceeds 400 ‘abstracts’ in national and international conferences. In addition, he is the editor of six books, the author of more than 65 chapters and has participated in more than one hundred conferences and round tables.

For his part, among the best specialists in Thoracic Surgery is Marcelo Jiménez López, from the Salamanca Assistance Complex. Professor of the Surgery Area of ​​the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salamanca (Usal) and head of Thoracic Surgery of the University Assistance Complex of Salamanca, he also coordinates the Robotics Unit since the arrival of the Da Vinci robot, with which they perform more of 70 interventions per year.

In addition, he is the founder and director of the Usal Surgical Simulation and Experimentation Unit. He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Granada, with residence at the Madrid University Hospital 12 de Octubre. The Innovators Award, awarded by the newspaper El Mundo de Castilla y León, recognized in 2019 the work and career of Dr. Marcelo Jiménez López for especially relevant milestones such as having successfully implanted a 3D printed rib cage in a patient .

Finally, in the specialty of Hematology, Dr. Dolores Caballero Barrigón, from the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Salamanca, appears on the Forbes list. She is currently the Head of the Clinical and Transplant Unit of the Hematology Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Salamanca, a reference center for Castilla y León and Extremadura in bone marrow transplants, as well as one of the eight accredited centers in Spain by the Ministry of Health to administer CAR-T cells.

She also directs the Transplantation Program of the Hematology Service at the same center and is president of the Spanish Group of Lymphomas and Autologous Bone Marrow Transplantation (Geltamo). She has participated as a researcher in several national projects, as well as in numerous clinical trials. His clinical and research activity is mainly focused on lymphomas and hematopoietic transplantation.