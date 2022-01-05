Marco Fabián asks for an opportunity: “They don’t have to pay a peso for me”

The Mexican midfielder Marco Fabian He’s not having the best start to 2022 as he hasn’t been able to find a soccer team at this point.

The player was part of the Mexican team that won the gold medal in London 2012 and at the time came to play in the Bundesliga, but today his outlook is complicated since he has not played for six months.

The Braves of Juárez It was the last team of the Aztec player and now he has indicated that he is willing to sacrifice the economic issue to show his quality on the pitch.

“I would totally sacrifice economics. That’s where the desire I have to go back to football comes in. I have been in talks, the commitment I have to return to play concerns all aspects. STo be a free player is a privilege that I have never had before in my career, ”said the footballer in an interview with Fox Sports.

And he added: “Today I am totally free, They don’t have to pay a peso for me and the salary situation today is not my priority. The money I put aside “.

Marco Fabián assured that he has left behind the indiscipline so he promised that he will not be spoken of again in extra-court issues.

“Marco Fabián is different in his way of thinking and working. “Today the commitment is to eat the courts and the desire to return to play. I want to show what I can still do “, sentenced the Olympic medalist.