Marco Fabián surprised the fans of Liga MX with his unusual proposal

Marco Fabián participated in an interview with Fox Sports and surprised the fans with his proposal to the Liga MX clubs.

January 04, 2022 · 16:09 hs

Marco Fabián started 2022 without a club and without proposals to join the ranks of a Liga MX team, so he decided to send a strong message to Mexican managers through an interview on Fox Sports.

The former FC Juárez player was close to signing for the Chivas de Guadalajara team, but doubts about his football performance ended up causing the operation to fall in the previous transfer market.

Faced with this situation, the former Eintracht Frankfurt football player ended up making an unusual proposal to the fans of Mexican institutions to hire him and thus avoid spending money on him.

“Today I am free and they do not have to pay a peso for me; and the salary situation is not my priority, the money I put aside. That decision is not up to me and the goals that the clubs want to bet on, ”said the Mexican star.

Regarding the failure in the Chivas negotiations, Marco assured: “I don’t have to lie, I left that institution (Club Guadalajara) and I have great affection for it, I have been in talks. The commitment that I have to return concerns all aspects, it is a privilege that I have never had in my career, and before I had many obstacles of not being free ”.

Finally, he revealed that there will no longer be indiscipline: “Marco Fabián is a different way of thinking and working. If there was talk of indiscipline, I promise that this will not happen again wherever he goes.”