Matías Rotondi is a new Municipal player – Guatefutbol.com

GUATEMALA. The Argentine arrives at the institution with the scoring poster of the Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Eduardo Matías Rotondi became a new Municipal player this afternoon, being made official by the institution after reaching an agreement with the board to defend the colors red and blue from the 2022 Closing Tournament.

“The scorer dresses and the champion of the Apertura 2021 tournament wears red.” reported the club.

The Argentine arrives as a top scorer in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, having scored 15 goals in the qualifying stage and three in the Final Phase, helping to obtain the title for Malacateco.

Rotondi came to the Toros from Honduras El Progreso, but in his career he has been in Argentine soccer with Argentino Juniors, Temperley, Bragado and Argentinos. He has also played in the Dominican Republic with Universidad O&M and Cibao. He also has a few appearances with his national team where he achieved a 2009 Chilean Under-17 runner-up.

Now the attacker will fulfill one of his objectives which he had outlined when he arrived in Guatemala, which was to reach a great in the country, so he will join José Saturdino Cardozo’s project to get the 32nd League title.

In this way, Rotondi joins Moisés Hernández, Andy Ruiz, Renato Sequen, Eduardo Sican and Harim Quezada as the incorporations that Municipal has made.