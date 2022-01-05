Read transcript

the risk of snow in theprognosis.Jonathan: you have to have a lotcareful tomorrow, thank you very much.good news for thesmall businesses of the greatApple.today the new mayor ericadams signed an executive orderthat makes some more flexibleactions that had previouslyFilippo Feré explains littlemore on this topic.[habla en ingés]filipo: as new yorkcontinues to recover fromeconomic impact ofpandemic, this afternoon the mayoreric adams has signed an orderexecutive to reformregulations in force forsmall business ownerstogether the mayor has invitedlaw enforcement agencies toindividual all 25 rapesmore frequent.now, the owners of smallbusinesses could avoid finesunnecessary. one of thedream responsibilitiessmall business iskeep the front of yourstore. I could not do itcost you hundreds of dollars. Yesthe health departmentidentifies that this is one ofthe most frequent violations,then they won’t have to payThere are more fines.on the sidewalk in autumn what does it doa lot of breeze, what a res and thebreeze flies and lock the trashagain and take your ticket.filipo: another rapefrequent is the one related tofirefighters in structuresexternal for this that are usedoutside of restaurants.in winter, heaterselectrics are allowed,but the heaters dothey are prohibited.in this case you had afine, but with the new orderexecutive, to be one of themore frequent violations,then I could receive onlyan advert.most of the businesseshave signs and titles,the requirements established bythe city.not doing so could cost you onefine, but now I couldbecome just onewarning.the new york agencies thatthey have three months toidentify violations morefrequent and comply with the