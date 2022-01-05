Medical care, economic recovery, governor axes

New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address on Wednesday, outlining a program for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and new government investments in healthcare, housing. and renewable energies.

Hochul, the state’s first female governor, proposes a $ 10 billion plan to increase the state’s healthcare workforce by 20% over the next five years, noting that the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing staff problems. .

This includes more than $ 4 billion to support salaries and bonuses for workers in a health sector that is now suffering from a high burnout rate, and $ 2 billion to improve health infrastructure.

Hochul, who became governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned in August, delivered the speech to a limited and socially distant audience in the House of Assembly at the New York State Capitol in Albany, amid the worst rise in infections by coronavirus since the virus reached the state in spring 2020.

“We will fight vigorously, not for territory, not for credit, but for New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was absent and in quarantine after a couple of rapid tests that indicate he may have COVID-19.

More than 10,400 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide as of Monday – a 69% increase from the previous Monday.

Hochul said his administration’s “laser focus” is to keep kids in schools and businesses open.

The Democrat also announced initiatives including a proposal to invest $ 1 billion in the deployment of electric vehicles in the coming years and up to $ 500 million in port offshore wind power infrastructure to meet the requirements of a broad state law that requires 70% of electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030.

These projects will power a third of New York City with wind, solar and hydroelectric power, Hochul said.

Hochul urged voters to pass a $ 4 billion bond law this November to fund environmental projects that include climate change mitigation.

It also proposes to allocate $ 2 billion to repair roads and bridges, focusing on replacing structures vulnerable to flooding.

To help ease the economic pain of the pandemic, Hochul wants to accelerate a planned phase of $ 1.2 billion in tax cuts for the middle class that began in 2018.

He also wants $ 1 billion in property tax refunds for more than two million low- and middle-income people.

Hochul proposed nearly $ 1 billion in financing for tax credits, seed funding, and low-interest loans for small businesses.

He wants to boost grants and broadband access with $ 1 billion in public and private investment.

And with New York’s moratorium on evictions expiring in mid-January, Hochul wants to offer free legal aid to upstate New Yorkers.

He said the state could help prevent homelessness through a five-year, $ 5 billion plan to build 100,000 affordable homes in urban and rural areas.

“All New Yorkers deserve access to affordable housing, whether they are at risk of homelessness or simply have difficulty paying their rent on time every month,” Hochul wrote in a post on social media in reference to the five-year plan. on the subject of housing.

Hochul, who is running for governor this year, has vowed to restore confidence in the state government.

He wants to replace the state ethics watchdog agency, which recently took on Cuomo over the millions of dollars he made writing a book while in office, and subject certain elected officials across the state, including the governor, to a two-term limit on his service and a ban on most outside income.

Other initiatives include making the state tuition assistance program available to part-time students and the Jails to Jobs initiative to help incarcerated people find and keep employment.

New York should address the spike in gun violence by boosting funding for community-based prevention programs and gun tracing efforts with neighboring states, he said.

Hochul plans to publish his own annual budget proposal this month. Legislators must pass a state budget by April.