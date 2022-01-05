Microsoft is disabling the Xbox developer mode, and with it the emulators are disappearing

You may not know it, but for several Xbox it is possible to use the console as if it were a development kit. It is true that it is not one as such (since these are always more powerful or have extra functions) but the truth is that it worked like a thousand wonders to be able to run older video game emulators.

We already told you in Generation Xbox how the Xbox Series were updated a couple of months ago with this function, something that pleased many users who expected this almost since the launch of the consoles. However, today we bring you bad news about it, and it seems that Microsoft is disabling accounts with access to this mode.

Will this be goodbye to emulators on Xbox?

As they tell us from Purexbox, it seems that the reason for disabling the accounts is that they do not have an “active presence in the Store”. These accounts with access to developer mode should be used according to Microsoft’s policies to, as the name suggests, develop video games, hence the company uses it to disable them:

We have disabled Windows and Xbox enrollment in your Microsoft Partner Center account because you did not have an active presence in the Store. For reference, see the Developer Code of Conduct which says that you must maintain an active presence in the Store.

It remains to be seen whether the company will eventually back down or continue to do so. Only time will tell.