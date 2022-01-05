Miguel Herrera attacks the United States National Team for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Miguel Herrera surprised the fans of Mexico by attacking the United States National Team for the next matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

January 04, 2022 20:00

The United States National Team managed to establish a series of favorable results that led them to lead the CONCACAF octagonal and received praise from sports specialists, except for Miguel Herrera.

The former coach of the Mexico team and current Tigres UANL appeared in an interview with TUDN in which he analyzed the current football situation of the Stars and Stripes team and surprised the fans with his statement.

“I differ from what they have learned that it is the new giant, not a giant, if they were they would have gone to the last World Cup and still do not go; when they win you and go to the World Cup and you don’t go, then yes,” said the Mexican strategist .

“They take advantage of their local status, they take you where there are few Mexicans, where the situation is very hostile for you, it is valid within the Qualifiers and I think that Mexico has been lacking there,” he remarked.

Regarding the technical direction of Gerardo Martino, the Louse He launched one last note: He started very well, for me he is a good coach, it is not talking about malinchismo, but I think that we Mexicans have to lead the Mexican National Team “.

Miguel Herrera was adamant against the tata and the United States National Team that managed to prevail in their last three matches in both the Nations League finals, the Gold Cup and the Qatar 2021 Qualifying Round.