Miguel Ortega resigns as a member of the PRM

The communicator Miguel Ortega presented on the afternoon of this Tuesday his irrevocable resignation as a member of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Through a letter addressed to the engineer Adán Peguero, president of the aforementioned political entity in Santo Domingo Este, the renowned announcer ended his ties with the ruling party.

“After a deep reflection I’ve made the decision for the reasons we all knowIt is very difficult for me after having worked so hard to get to power, now having to abandon it, but love is not begged, “Ortega said in the document. “It is time to continue fighting for the welfare of the Dominican people,” concluded the communicator.

Miguel Ortega served from the beginning of President Luis Abinader’s management as director of Radio Televisión Educativa, dependency of the Ministry of Education (Minerd).

Last August in a live broadcast through Facebook, Ortega, apparently angry, reported that he was resigning as director of the agency, due to a “indecent Proposal” and after informing Roberto Fulcar, his superior boss, he offended him and called his attention and not the person who made the said proposal.

He also added that he did not give up with what was badly done and that as director he was not respected, while insisting that the “indecent” proposal was made by Luis Lebrón.

After making these accusations public, the announcer presented his resignation from the position.

Last October, the complaint made by Ortega was forwarded by the General Directorate of Government Ethics and Integrity (Digeig) to the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic.