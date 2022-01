Ministry of Public Health: 673 positive cases for COVID-19 are reported in Cuba ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, January 3, 7,536 patients were admitted, 4,648 suspects, 513 under surveillance and 2,375 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 18,310 samples were made for surveillance during the day, resulting in 673 positive ones. The country accumulates 11,749,504 samples carried out and 968,171 positive.

Of the total cases (673): 538 were contacts of confirmed cases; 118 with a source of infection abroad; 17 without a specified source of infection. Of the 673 diagnosed cases, 372 were female and 301 male.

27.0% (181) of the 673 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 134 129 that represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 673 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (115), from 20 to 39 years old (273), from 40 to 59 years old (177), 60 and over (108).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 107 cases

Consolacion del Sur: 22 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guane: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

La Palma: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Minas de Matahambre: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Pinar del Río: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Juan and Martínez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Luis: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Viñales: 22 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mugwort: 45 cases

Artemis: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases) (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bauta: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Candelaria: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 70 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Cattlemen: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Centro Habana: 10 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Cerro: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Eastern Havana: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

La Lisa: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Marianao: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 10 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Plaza de la Revolución: 9 (8 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Rule: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 24 cases

Batabanó: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Melena del Sur: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Saint Nicholas of Bari: 1 (imported)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Killings: 105 cases

Martí: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calimete: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 60 (30 contacts of confirmed cases and 30 imported)

Jovellanos: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Arabos: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matanzas: 29 (28 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Pedro Betancourt: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Perico: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 45 cases

Aguada: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 17 (15 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Crosses: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Lajas: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Rhodes: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Villa Clara: 28 cases

Caibarién: 6 (imported)

Camajuaní: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 1 (imported)

Quemado De Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases and 1 with no specified source of infection)

Remedy: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without specified source of infection)

Sagua La Grande: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 8 (5 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Sancti Spíritus: 39 cases

Cabaiguán: 27 (26 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Promotion: 1 (imported)

Sancti Spíritus: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Taguasco: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 1 (imported)

Yaguajay: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 38 cases

Baraguá: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 1 (imported)

Ciego de Ávila: 8 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Ciro Redondo: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Majagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 24 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 23 imported)

Camaguey: 31 cases

Camagüey: 15 (10 contacts of confirmed cases, 4 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Céspedes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Mines: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sierra de Cubitas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 59 cases

Amancio: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases and 1 implied)

Colombia: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 25 (23 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Majibacoa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 2 (imported)

Granma: 15 cases

Bayamo: 11 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Cauto Cristo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jiguaní: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yara: 1 (imported)

Holguín: 53 cases

Banes: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Cacocum: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 17 (11 contacts of confirmed cases, 3 imported and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Moa: 2 (no source of infection specified)

Rafael Freyre: 17 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 10 imported)

Santiago de Cuba: 3 cases

Santiago de Cuba: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Guantánamo: 3 cases

Baracoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 1 (no specified source of infection

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 8 cases (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Of the 968,171 patients diagnosed with the disease, 2,375 remain hospitalized, of them 2,350 with stable clinical evolution. 8,324 deaths accumulate (0 in the day), lethality of 0.86% vs 1.87% in the world and 2.28% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 389 discharges, 957 thousand 415 recovered patients accumulate (98.9%). 25 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 4 of them critical and 21 severe.

Until January 03, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 292 million 263 thousand 887 confirmed cases (+ 1 million 711 thousand 151) with 31 million 720 thousand 515 active cases and 5 million 464 thousand 502 deaths (+ 4,366) for a fatality of 1.87% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 106 million 947 thousand 259 confirmed cases are reported (+ 548 thousand 650), 36.59% of the total cases reported in the world, with 15 million 998 thousand 623 active cases and 2 million 439 thousand 229 deaths (+ 868) for a fatality of 2.28% (-0.01).