More trouble for Evergrande: Chinese real estate giant to demolish 39-building luxury resort

Evergrande was ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances (Photo: AP)

Evergrande, a troubled Chinese real estate developer facing a debt of 310,000 million dollars announced Tuesday that He was ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a further blow to his finances.

Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said that the government of Danzhou, a city in the southern province of Hainan Island, found it to be poorly built and in violation of urban planning law.

Evergrande’s struggle to comply with the strictest official restrictions on the use of borrowed money by China’s real estate industry has generated fears of a possible default and a financial crisis. Chinese regulators have tried to assure investors that any potential shock to financial markets can be contained.

Economists say that Beijing can keep Chinese credit markets running normally in the event of Evergrande’s default, which seems increasingly likely. However, they say Chinese leaders want to avoid sending the wrong signal by staging a bailout at a time when they are trying to force companies to cut rising debt levels.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer in the real estate industry (REUTERS / Aly Song)

Evergrande requested on Monday that suspend trading of its shares in Hong Kong. Trading resumed after Tuesday’s announcement, gaining 7.6 percent.

The company gave no indication of a possible loss from the demolition of the buildings in Ocean flower island. He said other buildings on the island were not affected by the order.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer in the real estate industry, He warned last month that he could run out of cash to keep up with debt payments and other obligations.

The company says that has 2.3 trillion yuan (USD 350 billion) in assets and 2 trillion yuan (USD 310 billion) in debt, But it has struggled to sell assets fast enough to keep payments to bondholders. Construction on some projects was temporarily suspended after contractors complained that they were not being paid.

Evergrande’s mega project (Photo: AP)

Tuesday’s announcement said buyers in 2010 signed contracts to buy properties worth a total of 442 billion yuan. (USD 70 billion).

Beijing tightened restrictions on developers last year in a campaign to curb the rise in corporate debt that is seen as a threat to economic stability. The ruling Communist Party has made reducing financial risk a priority since 2018.

The Danzhou government order stated that the Evergrande project violated a national urban planning law. He said the government will organize the demolition if the company does not act.

The authorities dictated the measure for part of the development, noting that the structures were built on an artificial archipelago, according to Chinese media.

The Hainan government ordered an investigation last year of Ocean Flower Island, a hotel complex, an amusement park and other facilities, according to press reports. They said some building permits were revoked and fines of 215 million yuan ($ 34 million) were imposed for planning and construction violations.

(With information from AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

The Chinese group Evergrande suspended its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

“Give our money back!”: Evergrande investors protest as Chinese Police protect real estate giant’s offices

The indebted real estate Evergrande promised to deliver more homes in December than in the previous 3 months

Shares of Chinese giant Evergrande rise after a day of suspension