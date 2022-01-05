New guidelines on isolation time and testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its recommendations on the isolation period for people who have tested positive for COVID.

The move comes after criticism last week that his latest guidance to shorten isolation to five days without asking for a negative test was confusing and lax.

The latest update still does not include a recommendation that people test negative for COVID before coming out of isolation, but offers guidance for people who “have access” and “want to be tested,” language that reflects the difficulties. which many people have faced in recent weeks trying to get them.

“If your test result is positive (after 5 days), you should continue to isolate until day 10. If your test result is negative, you can end the isolation, but continue to wear a mask that fits around other people at home and in public until the 10th ”, the new guideline reads.

NY1 Noticias reporter Yeila Lluberes was in Jackson Heights where she spoke with several New Yorkers on the subject.

