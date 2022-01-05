New Jersey surpasses 30,000 daily COVID cases for the first time – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey jumped 67% in one week, and Ómicron’s relentless rise is only getting worse, with a new record for single-day cases on Wednesday.

The state reported 31,391 new positive PCR tests, the first time New Jersey has surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases in a single day.

It is the eighth day in a row the state has reported 20,000 or more positive tests. Two weeks ago, New Jersey had never exceeded 7,000 in a single day.

As of Tuesday, 5,464 people were hospitalized with COVID in the state, the highest since May 2, 2020, and nearly 2,200 people in just one week. (Hospital data is one day overdue on the state dashboard.)

The state has far exceeded the increase it experienced in the winter of 2020/21 and is rapidly approaching the pandemic-era high of just over 8,000 cases in April 2020.

Last week, the chief medical officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest hospital network, told News 4 New York that the state would eclipse that mark in mid-January and that the network was preparing to implement “standards crisis care “. On Monday, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said she had asked FEMA to send reinforcements for exhausted hospital staff.