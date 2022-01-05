New trident for Real Madrid to face Alcoyano; Honduran Jona Mejía is a substitute

2022-01-05
CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS:
Real Madrid: Lunin; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Mariano and Hazard
Alcoyano: Jose Juan; Lillo, Primi, Carlos Blanco, Carbonell; Fran Miranda, Juanan, Antón, Andy; Dani Vega and Mourad.
Real Madrid will face this Wednesday the modest team that had eliminated them in the same state of the competition, in the round of 32, in the last edition of the Copa del Rey (2-1 after extension): CD Alcoyano (D3).
The team where the Honduran Jona Mejía plays wants to repeat the feat of last year and in this case embitter Carlo Ancelotti.
Barcelona crack refuses to leave and bombshell by Mbappé
Real Madrid reaches the match after losing to Getafe in the Spanish League, a hard blow that made them lose the extensive advantage they had over Sevilla.
Alcoyano comes from the first round of the Copa del Rey, where they beat Intercity 2-1 and the next stage they eliminated Levante, Spain’s first division team.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:
Alcayano: José Juan Figueras; Lillo Castellano, Primi Férriz, Raúl González, Pablo Carbonell; Daniel Vega, Fran Miranda, Imanol García, Javier García; Juanan Casanova and Mourad El Ghezouan.
This is how Marcelo invests his tremendous fortune
Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Jesús Vallejo, Marcelo; Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Isco; Marco Asensio, Mariano Díaz and Eden Hazard.
Hour: 2:30 PM
Transmit: Sky Sports
Stadium: The Collao