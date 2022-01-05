New trident for Real Madrid to face Alcoyano; Honduran Jona Mejía is a substitute

2022-01-05

Real Madrid will face this Wednesday the modest team that had eliminated them in the same state of the competition, in the round of 32, in the last edition of the Copa del Rey (2-1 after extension): CD Alcoyano (D3).

The team where the Honduran Jona Mejía plays wants to repeat the feat of last year and in this case embitter Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid reaches the match after losing to Getafe in the Spanish League, a hard blow that made them lose the extensive advantage they had over Sevilla.