New York will receive a second snowfall this Monday

As reported by meteorologists, although weather conditions could change in the coming hours, New York City would be receiving its second snow this monday.

The accumulation of snow would be about an inch and in addition to New York Long Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Maryland would be affected.

This would be the second snowfall of the season in the New York city, since this past week a light layer of snow fell overnight last Mondaybut that disappeared in the morning.

This Sunday the temperature will drop to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 Celsius), despite the fact that they had not previously dropped below 50 (10 degrees Celsius).

The period of heavy snowfall is just beginning and heavy snowfall is expected in the coming days, phenomenon that will expand until mid-March.

At the moment areas such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan have been affected by snowfall.