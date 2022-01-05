New York will receive a second snowfall this Monday

Admin 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 37 Views

As reported by meteorologists, although weather conditions could change in the coming hours, New York City would be receiving its second snow this monday.

The accumulation of snow would be about an inch and in addition to New York Long Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Maryland would be affected.

This would be the second snowfall of the season in the New York city, since this past week a light layer of snow fell overnight last Mondaybut that disappeared in the morning.

Degree in Communication and Journalism from UNAM, with 14 years in the media. Lover of wrestling, video games and geek culture. “This is the way”. More by Apolo Valdés

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Our area will see freezing rain and the possibility of black ice – Telemundo New York (47)

The Weather Authority warns that our area will see freezing rain and freezing temperatures Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved