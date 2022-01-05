New Yorkers will be able to buy alcoholic beverages to go again – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Attention New Yorkers: Cocktails to go are back.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday during her first address on the current state of New York. The move comes as many restaurants and bars across the state have reduced their hours or closed for periods (or completely) to address staff shortages and anxious customers due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We are also going to do something that our bars and restaurants have been asking for, to once again enable the sale of take out beverages, a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year,” he said. “So cheers New York.”

Take-out drinks were one of the few bright spots for bars and restaurants as the state emerged from the first days of the shutdown in 2020. The program ran until June, when state lawmakers let the emergency regulation expire.

It’s unclear if the new regulation will be permanent, but the news toast from chat groups and restaurants to New Yorkers alike.

“Greetings to Governor Hochul for announcing her support for bringing beverages to take away permanently to restaurants and bars,” said Andrew Rigie, president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, or New York City Hospitality Alliance by name. in English. “The takeout policy provides critically important revenue streams for struggling restaurants and bars and is unusually popular with the public, unsurprisingly.”