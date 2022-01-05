NFL 2021: MVP voter refuses to endorse Aaron Rodgers for not getting vaccinated: “He’s the biggest idiot”

The journalist Hub Arkush assured that his actions do not give him to be recognized as the best

TOAron Rodgers is still in controversy for their posture with vaccination. On the Pat McAfee Show he hinted that not many people involved in voting for the MVP are in favor of him for his statements, something that was confirmed by a voter.

Hub Arkush, who is one of the 50 members of the media who chooses the MVP of the NFL season, assured that he is not Please make Rodgers the Best Player for being an idiot.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player. Has he been the most valuable in the field? Yes, you could make that argument, but I don’t think it is clearly much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady .. So from where I sit, the rest is why he won’t be my pick.

“A lot of voters don’t approach it like I do, but others do, with whom I have spoken. But one of the ways we can remain voters is that we are not allowed to say who we are going to vote for until after the award was announced. I’m probably pushing the limits by saying who I am not voting for. But we are really not supposed to reveal our votes, “he said in an interview for Chicago’s 670 The Score.

Arkush mention that there is no specific rule in the guidelines for choosing the MVP, so you can consider anything, even what happens off the field.

“There are no guidelines. We are told to pick the guy who we think is most valuable to your team. And I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly in the field’, although I do think he hurt his team on the field because of the way he acted off the field. They’re going to get the No. 1 spot anyway, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where did he lie about getting vaccinated and they ended up getting beaten? “

Although many may consider that Arkush is an anti Rodgers for being a Chicago journalist, He assured that Rodgers’ actions are not that of an MVP.

“I just think the way he’s behaving is inappropriate. I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time. “