NJ landlords will not be able to verify criminal record of tenants unless their housing application has been approved – Telemundo New York (47)

A new law prohibits New Jersey landlords from asking prospective tenants about their criminal records until they have approved their housing applications. The measure, which went into effect on January 1, removes a key obstacle faced by people who have served prison terms, who often struggle to find a place to live.

The Fair Housing Opportunity Act is among the most comprehensive of its kind in the country, housing advocates say. Even after the landlord conducts a criminal background check on a potential tenant or inquires about past convictions, the landlord must explain any subsequent denials in writing and give potential tenants an opportunity to contest the facts or show that they have been rehabilitated.

Landlords can still reject applicants who were convicted of murder or kidnapping. Other convictions can only be cited as grounds for denial within a certain period of time, depending on the offense. The most serious crimes, such as vehicle theft, can be considered within a six-year window. Infractions considered less serious, including assaults, have a consideration period of one year. Even then, a landlord must fill out a form that explains why a person’s conviction is enough to deny them a home or how they pose a risk to the safety of others, new state rules show.

Arrests that did not result in convictions or expunged records cannot be a basis for denial.

“This administration is committed to leveling an uneven playing field when it comes to access to housing in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement this week. “Safe housing is a fundamental right.”

The New Jersey Apartment Association, which represents thousands of homeowners, has in the past expressed support for bipartisan legislation.

Homeowners can face fines of up to $ 10,000 for violating the new guideline. Tenants may also file complaints with the Office of the State Attorney General by writing to FCHAinfo@njcivilrights.gov or calling 1-866-405-3050.