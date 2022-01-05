The message from the owner of the Chivas arrived minutes after Uriel Antuna’s announcement with Cruz Azul

Amaury vergara, owner of Chivas, He launched a controversial message on his social networks in which he assures that not all Mexican players are to represent Guadalajara. However, this publication was made just two minutes after Cruz Azul officially announced the hiring of Uriel Antuna, who left the Flock in a negotiation in which Roberto Alvarado and Alejandro Mayorga were also involved.

At 12:57 pm, the Machine uploaded a video in which it announced the arrival of Uriel Antuna, despite the fact that the soccer player had arrived, wearing a jacket from the cement workers, in Mexico City since last December 27 from 2021.

Chivas is for all Mexican players, not all Mexican players are for Chivas. – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) January 4, 2022

Just two minutes after the announcement, at 12:59 pm, Amaury vergara He published the controversial phrase on his social networks. “Chivas is for all Mexican players, not all Mexican players are for Chivas.”

The message coincides with the possibility that Javier Eduardo López could return to the team. Although the sporting part of the board was analyzing this issue, the boss apparently will keep his word not to allow Chofis to dress the herd’s house.

Amaury has been criticized by the rojiblanca fans during the winter marking, as they have demanded reinforcements and Guadalajara has only managed to add Roberto Alvarado to their ranks. However, they did so in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to go to Cruz Azul for Clausura 2022.

The Chivas fans asked for the return of Rodolfo Pizarro, who was linked to the Guadalajara team during the market, but finally the footballer will arrive in Monterrey, one of the situations that annoyed the followers of the Guadalajara team.

Guadalajara fans took advantage of Amaury’s publication to express their disagreement about the lack of reinforcements, there were even some who asked Vergara to sell Chivas.

Most ask for reinforcements, but there are also others who urge fans not to go to the Akron Stadium, or consume Chivas items, as a way to show their annoyance towards the manager.