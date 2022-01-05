Nvidia GeForce Now comes to TVs, but with a great limitation

Cloud Gaming is one of the main bets of several televisions presented during CES 2022. Samsung, for example, announced that services such as Google Stadia Y Nvidia GeForce Now they will be available through the interface of their TVs, which will allow some players to forget about the consoles. However, when it comes to the Nvidia service, there is a great limitation that consumers should be aware of.

Although it will be possible to enjoy titles through Nvidia GeForce Now on the new Samsung and LG TVs, the video signal received it won’t be 4K —Which is the maximum resolution offered by the service—, but 1080p. Of course, it seems that the company’s plan is solve this “problem” during the second half of 2022. Phil Eisler, Head of Cloud Gaming at Nvidia, explained to The Verge the initial absence of 4K:

“Televisions use many different SoCs with different performance levels capable of decoding our broadcasts at 60 FPS, so we focused on 1080p first. We implemented it first with LG in December and with Samsung models in the first half of 2022, and we will increase resolutions in the second half of 2022 as we continue to optimize those decoding applications. “

Nvidia GeForce Now will offer 4K on TVs until the second half

So you can expect Nvidia GeForce Now to reach 4K resolution on Samsung and LG TVs through the second half of this year. Clearly, the company has prioritized the frame rate per second. With the new generation of video games, the industry established a minimum standard of 60 FPS, although some titles allow it to decrease to 30 FPS to increase the graphic quality.

While TVs have begun to embrace Cloud Gaming, a constantly evolving and growing technology, it is strange that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is not yet present on these devices. Today, it is the most popular – and robust – platform for cloud gaming. However, we know that Microsoft is working on an application —and a Chromecast-like device— to bring the aforementioned service to televisions. It is unknown when it will be available.