Madrid January 4, 2022.- NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitor bureau for New York City, launches its first NYC Hotel Week, offering a 22% discount on the standard room rate in more than 110 of the best hotels in the city in the five districts. NYC Hotel Week, presented by Mastercard, this discount will be available from January 4 to February 13 and reservations can be made at nycgo.com/hotelweek. Some of the participating hotels are: The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Hotel Opera House; Hilton Garden Inn New York / Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.

Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company noted “As we welcome the new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the City’s hospitality industry, which has demonstrated resilience in these unprecedented times.” “NYC Hotel Week is proud to support hotels in all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the best accommodations in the city during a time with fewer crowds and more opportunities.”

NYC Hotel Week Kicks Off Exciting Deals NYC Winter Outing, NYC & Company’s annual city-wide deals program that celebrates New York City’s hospitality and tourism industry with NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, and NYC Must -See Week. NYC Winter Outing will return for the third year from January 18 through February 13, combining offers across the five boroughs for dining out, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and the performing arts, with the addition of NYC Hotel Week offerings. for the first time this year. . Reservations for the other three programs will open to the public on January 11 and Mastercard cardholders can enjoy early access from January 6 to 9.

The Key to NYC program requires full proof of vaccination for customers and staff in restaurants, gym and indoor entertainment and certain gathering spaces, including proof of one dose of vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 through starting December 2021. Users should visit each establishment’s website for additional information on security protocols.

NYC Winter Outing is organized and operated by NYC & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization.

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitor bureau for the city of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities in all five boroughs, generating economic prosperity, and spreading the city’s positive image. from New York around the world. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit: nycgo.com.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and empower an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships, and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses achieve their greatest potential. Our coefficient of decency, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections in more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that opens up invaluable possibilities for all.