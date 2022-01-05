NYCFC celebrates its MLS title at New York City Hall with Mayor Bill de Blasio

The celebrations do not stop in New York after obtaining the historic NYCFC title in the MLS Cup against the Portland Timbers and this Tuesday the team led by Ronny Deila had a special celebration.

The team belonging to the City Football Group went to the City Hall in New York where the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio celebrated together with the squad obtaining the first title in the history of the franchise.

During the celebration on the esplanade of the City Hall, The mayor gave the keys to the city to the members of the campus and expressed his congratulations and also his joy for giving these types of emotions to citizens and fans who have gone through difficult times during the pandemic.

“New York City loves this team. You have made us proud. These last two years in the city have been difficult and we needed this kind of joy. The team motto says ‘around the city’ and this team made it happen. They inspire us and make us feel hope even in the most difficult moments, this is an incredible team for all ages, ”stated the mayor.

One of the players most applauded by those present on the Del City Hall esplanade was Andre Blake, who became the MVP of the MLS Cup after his brilliant performance on penalty kicks, a fact that made the fans recognize him.

Special congratulations to NYCFC

While the NYCFC team celebrated with the mayor of the city. Through social networks, the New York Yankees team issued a statement in which Hal Steinbrener, owner of the MLB team congratulated the MLS franchise for the historic achievement in its history and for the city.

“The New York Yankees applaud the entire NYCFC organization for bringing the MLS Cup to town. Since the founding of the NYCFC, we have been extremely proud of our partnership with the City Football Group, which has truly set a standard in the world of soccer. Y We want to acknowledge the extraordinary work of NYCFC CEO Brad Sims, Athletic Director David Lee, Head Coach Ronny Deila, and all of the NYCFC players.”The publication reads.