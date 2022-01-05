Off the air “La Comay” by COVID-19

The puppeteer and television producer Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, today turned to the social networks of the show business program TeleOnce, “La Comay”, to announce that the television space will not be broadcast during the next few days, after implementing a protocol that responds to the emergency of the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“Greetings to all our faithful viewers and many congratulations on this new year. I hereby inform you that the ‘La Comay’ program will not be on the air in the coming days. ANDThis is due to the fact that production personnel, key and necessary in our work team, had contact with people positive for COVID and the responsible decision was made to maintain a 5-day isolation of all employees to carry out the due tests, which we are hopeful that all will turn out well ”, wrote who gives life to the character of “La Comay.”

Similarly, Santarrosa clarified that Yan ruiz, Ricardo Eladio and he is in “good health, thank God.” The also journalist and comedian invited his followers to stay connected with the talents of the program through social networks and to inform themselves with the space “Playing Hard Ball”, which airs Monday through Friday at 7:00 pm

“The production offices have already been disinfected and our staff will be working remotely to keep them informed at all times. We are very sorry for these inconveniences. Everyone receive a big hug from us ”, added the producer.

After a Christmas break, the resumption of live broadcasts of the program that is presented from Monday to Friday at 5:55 pm, was scheduled for yesterday, Monday. Due to the protocol this was not possible. Instead, the channel presented a one-and-a-half hour edition of “Las Noticias Prime” and at 6:30 pm they presented a special edition of “Playing Hard Ball”, which included the participation of the executive director of the Convention Center District Authority, Mariela Vallines.

“There are causes beyond our control with the issue of COVID. All our offices are being fumigated … But what I want to clarify is the following: we are all totally fine. Yan (Ruiz) is fine, my manager Kobbo Santarrosa, that one is better than everyone and I am new. Tomorrow we come live and in full color. As soon as all our offices are fumigated, “said” La Comay “in an interview with Ferdinand perez.