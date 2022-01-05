Omicron: The Three “Little Symptoms” That May Need Urgent Medical Attention | Chronicle

Ómicron already has community circulation in Argentina and is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases that occurred this Wednesday when the 92 thousand infections; a record in our country. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that there are three new symptoms of the omicron variant, which may need a urgent medical attention.

The CDC warned that one of the symptoms of the virus occurs on the skin, lips, and nails. If these parts of the body turn purple, like a bruise, they can indicate that something bad is happening in the body. Although they may seem minor symptoms, the truth is that iindicate a lack of oxygen in the blood, which can cause one of the most serious consequences of Covid-19. The lack of oxygenation, sometimes serious, generates the extreme degradation of the main organs of our body and, along with that, death.











. The symptom of omicron on the nails.



In the case of having one of these symptoms, the first thing to do is “immediately isolate yourself and get a PCR test”even if the symptoms are mild. If we have severe chest pain and it is directly difficult for us to breathe, it is essential to seek medical help.

The US health agency described these three symptoms of omicron as “emergency warning signs”, even though they seem simply cosmetic or superficial. Among the serious consequences are: Shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, and inability to wake up or stay awake.

The most common symptoms of the omicron strain

Irritated throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Mild muscle aches

Fatigue

One of the symptoms that is no longer seen regularly in omicron is a lack of taste and smell. It is estimated that only 26% of people infected with this variant experience this symptom. While only 12% had loss of smell.

Nail, Skin and Lip Redness Symptoms: What Do the Experts Say?

Regarding these symptoms on the skin, lips and nails, the dermatologist Janet allenby commented to local media that there was a change in the symptoms of Covid-19 as the virus evolved.

The specialist noticed that, at first, the virus was very “vascular”, so his patients came to her for consult him for chilblains, that is, that purple bruise which usually occurs on the hands and feet when it is very cold. “Now we are moving more towards the normal, almost flu-like symptoms that people have.”Allenby explained.

Dr. Allenby saw patients who had Covid-19 and who experienced “strange reactions” in their skin. “It’s kind of random, it just happens out of nowhere, and it’s like your immune system is recovering and it’s turning into a more latent response.”, he counted.

In addition, the dermatologist said that it evidenced “an increase in patients with weaker, slower-growing nails and hair loss”. “I think that as time goes on, the body’s normal response to any disease is hair loss, brittle nails, slow growth, and I think we’ll see a lot of that.”, he assured.

However, Allenby is optimistic that the new strains will be lighter as the virus continues to mutate. Meanwhile, specialists will continue “keeping an eye on anything strange” that happens in the future.