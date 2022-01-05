one million cases in 15 days and only 12,000 admissions

Related news

Spain begins the year in the same way that the past ended: with infections soared and the accumulated incidence reaching records never before seen in our country. The sixth wave already accumulates more cases than any of the previous ones, with 1.68 million infections counted since last October 14 (date that the Carlos III Health Institute points out as its beginning).

Of these, a million have been notified in the last two weeks, when omicron already accounted for at least 42% of the cases. However, the number of hospitalized, which is also growing, does so at a slower rate. Since last Thursday, 1,571 people have been admitted and there are already 12,339 the total, tripling the figure from the beginning of December, with almost 2,000 patients in the ICU.





These figures, however, are far from the peak of the third wave, which until now had registered the highest number of cases: on February 2, 2021 there were 31,118 people hospitalized and 4,853 in ICU, numbers much higher than the current ones. Starting this week, the true impact of the omicron variant on hospital saturation will be seen, and there are authorized voices that demand a change of vision in the monitoring of the pandemic, focusing on hospital occupation.

The increase in infections is not being accompanied by a similar rise in serious illness. One in 10 hospital beds is occupied by a Covid patient, less than half the peak of the third wave, which exceeded 24% of beds. In ICUs, the same path is followed: 21.18% of positions filled compared to 44.58% that was experienced at the beginning of February 2021. These are figures, for now, far from the time of chaos and collapse of the first wave of the Covid.

This difference in trend in cases and hospitalizations has led authorities such as Anthony Fauci, the main adviser on the Covid of the United States Government, to indicate that omicron has changed the rules of the game and that its impact must be measured by hospitalizations and not by infections.

The idea is not new: it was already raised by Germany at the end of last summer when verifying how vaccines had reduced severe coronavirus disease, which led it to announce that hospitalization rates would be the main indicators, leaving behind the accumulated incidence .

Fauci has gone further by indicating that many cases of children who are being hospitalized with a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 do so for reasons other than Covid. The Madrid Deputy Minister of Public Health and Healthcare, Antonio Zapatero, pointed out that 40% of the revenues with positive CRP were “with Covid” but not “due to Covid”.

As Dr Fauci points out, a high percentage of hospitalized children, with positive CRP, are so incidentally and the reason for admission is for another reason. @CommunityMadrid We confirm that 40% of the revenues with PCR + enter WITH COVID but NOT WITH COVID. Very important https://t.co/mi6bEJtaUw – AntonioZapatero (@ZapateroAntonio) December 31, 2021

This difference goes back to the first moments of the pandemic, when, to avoid alarming the population, many specialists distinguished the admissions that were produced by the worsening of the disease from other comorbidities. However, by standardizing the pandemic data, the Ministry of Health and communities simplified the matter: a person with a positive test counts in the statistics. This makes sense since hospitals established separate circuits for Covid patients (without differentiating whether or not they had been admitted for the disease) and not Covid.

When will the peak of the sixth wave be?

Experts consider that this sixth wave may reach its peak in the middle of the month, in about 10 days, but the growth of infections makes some think that we will be about to reach a maximum because, quickly explained, it is not going to have more people to infect.

However, if it continues at the current rate, the peak of the pandemic can reach levels of 5,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which would mean that five out of every hundred Spaniards would have been infected with Covid in the last two weeks. This threshold, until recently unimaginable, has already been exceeded in Navarra, which registers an incidence of 5,523.62 points. Other communities, such as Extremadura, Galicia or the Basque Country, have reached this symbolic rate in certain age groups.

Like it happened with the weekend of Christmas Eve, there has been a four-day news blackout, from Thursday to Sunday, until this Monday the Ministry of Health has communicated new data. And unsurprisingly, these have been overwhelming.

The sixth wave experienced a turning point in the middle of the month. From that moment, the rate of growth of infections took faster and the figure has risen in a single day (last Thursday) by 60%.

The same has happened with incidence. At the beginning of December it was increasing daily between 10 and 20 points. In the last two weeks he has done it, on average, between 100 and 200, reaching a peak also last Thursday. On the weekend of the turn of the year it has climbed 521 points, to 2,295.80.

The decisive factor for such a spectacular increase in cases has been the immune escape of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has generated the highest number of reinfections of the entire pandemic. This variant is being imposed faster than the previous ones and in the week of December 13 to 19 (the one before the record of infections) 42.9% of the samples sequenced in our country, so it is more than likely that in the following week it was predominant.

In this sixth wave some uncertainties are added. For example, the entry into play of self-diagnostic tests, which for the first time in the entire pandemic have an important weight, after the decision of several communities to count as positive those that have been communicated by citizens after taking one, without a healthcare professional intervenes.





Thus, the director of the Public Health Observatory of Cantabria, Adrian Aginagalde, recently warned that care must be taken with “interpretations of the evolution of daily cases and accumulated incidence of these days” due to the possible distortions of the data caused by the massive use of self-tests in a context of saturation of care primary.

“Daily variations in the number of cases in a saturation situation are not interpretable, with multiple bottlenecks and application of contingency protocols, “he pointed out this Monday, showing caution against fluctuations in incidence greater than 1,000.

Our country would be following the trend observed in South Africa, where the peak of infections was reached in the third week of December and, from there, the figure began to decline rapidly.

Again. The daily variations in the number of cases in a saturation situation, with multiple bottlenecks and the application of contingency protocols, are NOT interpretable. What’s more, AI oscillations> 1,000 are to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/qMeeZokaVz – Adrian Aginagalde (@_miriku_) January 3, 2022

However, specialists are beginning to think that the maximum will be ahead in time with respect to what is seen in that country. And it is that they are two countries with very different situations: South Africa started from a very low incidence but also from a lower vaccination coverage, so the virus had more ground to spread.

The same path as Spain is being followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark, whose contagion curves have run parallel since mid-December, and neither of the two countries shows any signs of reducing their incidence. Ireland, which is already in figures of 3,000 new cases per million daily inhabitants, is another of the countries that is seeing its curve of cases grow in a similar way, while Greece is experiencing an increase in infections of similar characteristics. In a single week it has gone from 800 to 3,000 daily cases per million inhabitants.

