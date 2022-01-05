Operation “Bayahonda” on the border to prevent illegal Haitians from entering

Forces of the Dominican Army yesterday entered an extensive day of deployment on the border line to thwart any attempt to re-enter the country by hundreds of illegal Haitians who have undertaken their return after leaving, spending time in their country during the Christmas holidays. and New Year.

The commander of the military branch, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, was in charge of the reactivation of the “Bayahonda 2022” operation yesterday in Dajabón, where he explained to the press details of the military day.

Specifically, the high military rank indicated that the purpose is “to work together with the Immigration authorities, to guarantee the control of foreigners who try to cross Dominican land in an irregular manner”, as well as to “control the flow of controlled substances, robberies and other illicit at the border ”.

The reactivation program for these operations in the most vulnerable areas through which Haitians can enter took place at the Beller fortress, in Dajabón.

General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, the director of Migration Control, Lianny Vásquez, the governor of Dajabón, Rosalba Peña, and the commander of the Fourth Brigade in Mao, Colonel Germán Rosario Pérez. they crossed the northern border.

As part of that operation, yesterday new equipment, tanks, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, drones, cameras and other sophisticated devices arrived at the border with Haiti, which were immediately incorporated into surveillance and patrolling in the area. Florián Pérez meant that the action aims to maintain greater security in the border area.

In this context, he explained that during the Christmas periods many Haitians travel to their country and in January the majority try to return to Dominican territory, and generally do not come alone.

“And this year we have reinforced the border with more soldiers and more intelligence, including logical intelligence,” he emphasized.

In this regard, he said that one year after “Operation Bayahonda” was launched, the Army has deployed its best efforts in each of the task groups designated to support the General Directorate of Migration, to carry out joint operations of security and immigration interdiction.

He argued that this has the purpose of strengthening land border control and normal and informal points.

The operations and each one of the activities are carried out under strict adherence to human rights and the prerogatives established in the laws and international treaties signed by the Dominican State.

“On this occasion, the results obtained are reviewed, but not without first thanking the members of the General Staff, the commanders of the border brigades and the special forces units, and the role of each of the participating soldiers,” he said. .

CATCHES

And seizures.

The military authorities reported that in 2021, soldiers assigned to the Army’s Fourth Brigade in Mao, commanded by Colonel Germán Rosario Pérez, detained 45,635 illegal Haitians, who were later handed over to Migration.

They also seized 22 jeepetas, 10 vans, 22 cars, 4 trucks, four buses, 15 minibuses, 464 motorcycles, 23 bicycles to transport illegals, a shotgun, two revolvers, three pistols, 57 cell phones, and 194,720 Dominican pesos.