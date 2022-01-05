Oribe Peralta sounds to play in El Salvador with Alianza FC

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 21:23:33





Central America opens the doors to Oribe Peralta, the historic Mexican striker who was a hero to achieve the Olympic Gold in London 2012 who was recently dissociated from Chivas and who now could play for Alianza FC in El Salvador, this according to the representative of Carlos “Gullit Peña”.

Manuel Urenda, manager of Gullit (who currently plays for Antigua in Guatemala, but was in El Salvador with FAS in 2021), said to El Salvador newspaper that Oribe is a reinforcement option for Alianza FC, who is looking for a replacement for another old acquaintance of Liga MX such as the Colombian Duvier Riascos.

La Culebra reported that it will not continue with the Salvadoran albos in the next tournament despite having six months remaining on the contract, this after being the figure for the title of the Alliance FC in the Apertura 2021 with two goals to beat Platense.

There are talks between Alianza FC and Oribe

It is then that the possibility that the beautiful Peralta arrives at the Alliance It appears, then according to the representative: “It is a team that gives 99% of options to Peralta to be champion”, stating that there are already talks with the board to try to close the incorporation of the two-time World Cup player with Mexico.

With 37 years of age, the Brush left Chivas because he maintains the desire to be an active soccer player, while the Guadalajara board of directors offered him to change his role in the institution to that of a manager.