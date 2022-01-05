Our area will see freezing rain and the possibility of black ice – Telemundo New York (47)

The Weather Authority warns that our area will see freezing rain and freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, which will also leave black ice on the roads.

Authorities issued winter weather advisories for areas north and west of New York City for Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of NE NJ, the Lower Hudson Valley, and interior western CT for the chance of freezing rain and freezing drizzle which may result in a glaze of ice into the AM Wednesday. Be careful for the morning commute! #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/xNBfxFF8OW – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 5, 2022

Tuesday night will remain dry as the high pressure will remain. As the winds shift to the southwest, temperatures will remain around the lower 30 degrees overnight in the city.

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, a freezing drizzle and light rain will develop, especially in the inland areas. Closer to the coast, including the city, a brief freezing drizzle is possible, but temperatures will quickly rise above freezing, mitigating the risk of icy conditions.

. @NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Special Weather Statement for NYC. Icy conditions are possible Wednesday morning. Light precipitation is expected. Temperatures may be cold enough to allow for a period of freezing rain. Exercise caution while biking or driving. – NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2022

Throughout the morning, temperatures will gradually rise above the freezing mark, ending the risk of freezing drizzle.

Black ice conditions are most likely in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. As for the rain, it will decrease during the day and there may be some sun breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually rise to the upper 40s.

On Thursday, the high pressure will bring the sun back, especially during the morning hours, but it will fade in the afternoon when the next winter storm arrives. Maximum temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

The Weather Authority monitors the possibility of the first significant snow event in the city starting Thursday night. An area of ​​low pressure from the Southern Appalachians and will make its way south and east of the city on Friday morning. As there will be cold air, this storm has the potential to bring snow to the entire region.

The storm appears to be moving rapidly and the snow would develop late Thursday night and end sometime on Friday morning or at noon. That could limit buildups to 4 inches or less, but it’s still too early for a more detailed forecast.

Temperatures will remain between 30 degrees for the rest of Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures will rise to 40 degrees again, but a cold front will bring rain. Temperatures will peak in the mid-30s on Monday, dropping further Tuesday with highs expected to be in the 20s.

