Outlook – Is the United States adding 2,250 MW of new renewable energy capacity every month?

With updated data as of October 31, 2021, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FER) indicates that utility-scale renewable installations (i.e. more than 1 MW) added 18,255 MW of new generation capacity during the first ten months of 2021, at an average of 1,826 MW per month. For his part, in the “Short-Term Energy Outlook“, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that small-scale distributed solar energy (less than 1 MW) will grow by about 5,100 MW in 2021, or about 425 MW per month.

Those responsible for the SUN DAY Campaign They have collected this information and point out that, as a result, utility-scale renewables plus distributed solar power are adding, on average, more than 2,250 MW of new capacity each month in the United States.

Solar and wind: spectacular growth

Solar and wind power dominated new electric generation capacity additions in the United States during the first ten months of 2021, adding 9,604 MW and 8,580 MW, respectively. If new hydroelectric energy (28 MW), geothermal energy (25 MW) and biomass (18 MW) are added to this, renewable energies provided 83.6% of all new generation capacity until the end of October.

This new capacity in renewables exceeds that of natural gas (3,549 MW) by more than five times and even more than that added in oil and coal, which in 2021 only increased by 19 MW and 11 MW, respectively.

Renewable energies now account for more than a quarter (25.47%) of the total installed generation capacity in the US, a significantly higher share than that of coal (18.77%) and more than three times that of electricity. nuclear energy (8.32%). A year ago, the share of renewables was 23.31%. Five years ago, it was 18.58% and a decade earlier, it was 14.12%.

This growth is due, almost entirely, to the fact that installed wind energy has tripled and solar energy has multiplied by no less than 35. Wind energy now represents more than a tenth (10.54%) of capacity generation of the country (compared to 3.80% in October 2011), while solar energy at the scale of public services has exceeded 5% (5.21%), compared to 0.15% in October 2011; And that’s not including small-scale distributed solar energy.

Cleaner electricity

The increase in installed capacity in these technologies is manifesting itself in ever higher levels of clean electricity generation. According to the latest edition of the EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report (with data up to October 31), during the first ten months of 2021, solar and wind generation at the utility scale increased by 27.9% and 11.1%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. Wind power now represents 8.64% of US electricity production, while solar -including small-scale power- contributes 4.08% .

Those responsible for the SUN DAY Campaign say that the FERC data also suggests that the share of generation capacity from solar and wind energy is on track to increase significantly in the next three years. According to the FERC, there may be up to 170,941 MW of new solar capacity in the pipeline by October 2024, with 52,692 MW classified as “high probability additions” offset by just 92 MW of anticipated “withdrawals”. Regarding wind, the new capacity planned for October 2024 could amount to 71,929 MW, with 23,180 MW of “high probability” and only 150 MW of planned withdrawals.

If these projections materialize, renewable energy sources will account for more than 30% (30.13%) of the total installed generation capacity available in the United States by the end of 2024, with solar and wind power at utility scale. public representing 9% and 11.81% respectively, or more than 20% as a whole.