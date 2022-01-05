Perinatologists reiterate commitment to improve perinatal medicine in the country

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine (SODOMEP) expressed its desire to take the necessary steps in 2022 to improve perinatal medicine, changing negative rates of morbidity and mortality in mothers and newborns in the country.

The entity reiterated its commitment and that of its members 365 days a year, to contribute to the changes from different health areas and contribute ideas to new projects and continuing education programs that contribute to changing these parameters.

“We must be aware that maternal morbidities of hypertension, hemorrhage and infections influence maternal mortality, but also prematurity and all its complications in the newborn have contributed negatively,” said the entity.

He explained that as a contribution to education SODOMEP is involved in making the X World Congress of Perinatal Medicine in June of this year, a success of scientific contributions and exchanges of ideas that could mark a change of attitudes in clinical and social action .

“Happy 2022 and may the divine will enlighten our leaders, health institutions and related specialized societies so that they can place greater emphasis on the levels of education and professional services, which together with the development of new protocols and technologies can achieve the greatest success of health well-being in the mother and her newborn, always accepting that their wishes are fulfilled ”, he concluded.