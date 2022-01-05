Peru’s Prosecutor’s Office opens investigations against President Pedro Castillo

They open two preliminary investigations against Pedro Castillo 2:57

(CNN Spanish) – The National Prosecutor, Zoraida Ávalos, opened two preliminary investigations against the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo. The first of them corresponds to alleged crimes of “aggravated influence peddling (as the author) and collusion (as a participant), to the detriment of the State,” according to the Public Ministry. through your Twitter account this Tuesday. The investigation relates to two concessions made by the state last year.

The statement published by the Prosecutor’s Office attributes to the Head of State “having intervened – unduly and indirectly – in the public bidding process for the construction of the Tarata vehicular bridge over the Huallaga River (San Martín)”, as well as allegedly “having intervened – unduly and indirectly— in the process for the acquisition of Biodiesel B100 in the local market “.

The second investigation opened against Castillo is “for alleged interference in military promotions.” In this case, the crimes of influence peddling and illegal sponsorship are attributed to him, “according to the Public Ministry document.

The Prosecutor’s Office recognizes that “the initiation of the investigative acts will be suspended until the end of his presidential term due to his absolute immunity that transcends the criminal procedural sphere.”

According to the Peruvian Constitution, the president can only be charged during his term “for treason; for preventing presidential, parliamentary, regional or municipal elections; for dissolving Congress, except in the cases provided for in article 134 of the Constitution. , and for preventing its meeting or operation, or those of the National Elections Jury and other bodies of the electoral system “.

Until this Tuesday, President Castillo has not commented on the announcement of the investigations against him. CNN is trying to reach the presidential press team to get the president’s reaction.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office opened its preliminary investigation into alleged influence peddling after reports published last year in local media such as the TV program Cuarto Poder and the newspaper El Comercio.

At that time, November 2021, Castillo posted on his Twitter account: “To tarnish my honor and reputation, they have sought to associate the People’s Government with acts of corruption.”

Although the investigations initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office would not have consequences in the fiscal or judicial sphere due to the constitutional immunity enjoyed by the president, they could have them in the political sphere.

What political consequences could it have for Castillo?

Although the president cannot be charged during his term in office, this has not prevented a preliminary investigation from being opened, as happened in the case of former president Martín Vizcarra, who was also investigated while he was serving as president, a process that is ongoing.

These cases could have political consequences if they lead to parliamentary action. It would not be Castillo’s first challenge.

In December 2021, Parliament presented a vacancy motion against the president, supported by another investigation opened by the Public Ministry for the alleged crime of money laundering against the Peru Libre party, which led Castillo to the presidency. That vacancy motion also made mention of the complaints made in local media and in Congress by the former general commanders of the Army and Air Force regarding an alleged intervention by Castillo in the promotions of the military.

After a vote in the Peruvian Congress, the vacancy motion against Castillo did not go to debate.