Peruvian team confirms schedules of friendly matches and qualifying matches Qatar 2022 | Ricardo Gareca | PHOTO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian team is getting ready for the closing of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and Ricardo Gareca’s technical command seeks for the team to arrive with a lot of competition. Due to this, the FPF agreed to the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica at the National Stadium in Lima, which already have the official date and time programming.

Friendlies of the Peruvian team

Peru vs. Panama: January 16 at 4:00 pm

Peru vs. Jamaica: January 20 at 8:00 pm

Peru in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Colombia vs. Peru: January 28 at 4:00 pm in Barranquilla

Peru vs. Ecuador: February 1 at 9:00 pm in Lima

These first two meetings of the year for the ‘Blanquirroja’ will be of vital importance so that some players can gain pace, after the lack of continuity due to the completion of their leagues. In this sense, the payroll is made up mainly of summoned from the local tournament, but it is expected to have some from abroad.

Until now, Alexander Callens and Marcos López have already been authorized by their respective clubs to train and play for the Peruvian national team. Yoshimar Yotún could do it too, having no equipment; while Ricardo Gareca’s technical command is still waiting for the approval of the permits for Pedro Gallese, Edison Flores, Sergio Peña, Yordy Reyna and Andy Polo.

Peruvian team officially announced the date and time of the friendlies with Panama and Jamaica. (Photo: FPF)

Players summoned from the local tournament

The Peruvian team will take advantage of these preparation friendlies to use new players, who have rarely participated in the main team. The cited list is made up of: José Carvallo, Angelo Campos; Aldo Corzo, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Gianfranco Chávez, Nilson Loyola; Josepmir Ballón, Jesús Castillo, Renzo Garcés, Horacio Calcaterra, Christofer Gonzales, Oslimg Mora; Alex Valera and Jefferson Farfán.