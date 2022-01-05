PHOTOS: They publish the most detailed photo to date of Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’, with a resolution of 717 gigapixels

With a resolution of 717 gigapixels, that is, 717,000,000,000 pixels, the National Museum of Amsterdam (Rijksmuseum) published on January 3 the most detailed photo that has ever been taken of ‘The Night Watch’, a masterpiece created in 1642 and considered one of the most famous of the Dutch painter Rembrandt.

The distance represented between two pixels is 5 microns (0.005 millimeters), which means that each pixel covers an area even smaller than that of an erythrocyte or blood cell. Equipped with a 100 megapixel camera, the specialists made one by one a total of 8,439 photos to reflect every minute fragment of the painting. Then artificial intelligence (AI) was used to interlace the small images. The final file weighs 5.6 terabytes, they specified from the museum.

The image is available on the establishment’s website, where each user can enlarge it to see even the most tiny paint particles. A gift that all visual arts lovers will appreciate, especially considering that the Rijksmuseum is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Dutch News.

In 2020, the museum had already published a fabulous photograph of ‘The military company of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburgh’ (real name of the painting) with a resolution of 44.8 gigapixels.

In addition, this June the restoration works were completed, which, through the use of AI, allowed to recover the edges of the canvas, cut in 1715 so that it could pass between two doors of the city hall of the Dutch capital.