Pjanic warns De Ligt and Morata about their possible record …

Miralem Pjanic spoke in an interview with ‘TuttoSport’ about the possible signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Álvaro Morata with FC Barcelona, ​​ensuring that the Dutchman is happy in Turin. “When you are happy, you better stay there“advised the Bosnian.

The midfielder, currently on loan from Besiktas, believes that “De Ligt made a big decision when he decided to grow up with Bonucci and Chiellini“, which is why he believes that the best thing for the defender is to stay at Juve. Regarding Morata, Pjanic assures that the attacker “must think twice before leaving”.

For the Bosnian, players sometimes need motivation and new challenges. In De Ligt’s case, Tuzla’s commented that “if he’s motivated to try something new, we’ll see”; While Morata “will know very well what to do”. But nevertheless, Pjanic stressed that the best thing for both is to stay in Turin.

About the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the culé bench, the player said that “She is very good for the club because she is a person who knows the house perfectly“.” Sure it will be great, “added the Bosnian, who did not have a good relationship with the previous Blaugrana manager, Ronald Koeman.

With a contract until June, the player has stated that he feels comfortable in Turkey, since he has a very good relationship with coach Önder Karaveli, something of which he could never boast in his time at Barça. “He respects me and I respect him; I have the confidence of the coach and the club and the atmosphere is fantastic,” he said.

Morata, increasingly complicated

On Monday, the ‘Cadena Cope’ reported that Morata is “pessimistic” with his possible arrival in Barcelona. Although the forward has already made the decision to sign with Barça, Juventus is not willing to give him up, as the club is “very happy with his performance.” Massimiliano Allegri himself would have informed the player that they do not plan to get rid of him.

In the same way, the club’s board of directors looks badly at the Madrid’s departure, since this would force them to sign another 9. In that scenario, one of those targeted would be Mauro IcardiBut it is difficult for Paris Saint-Germain to consider a six-month loan viable.

De Ligt, with a special clause for the summer

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ has shielded the defender’s clause, which is currently 120 million euros and will increase to 140 from the next market. But nevertheless, Mino Raiola, agent of the Dutch, assured that there is a clause that indicates that, in the event that the starting team was Barça, the culés only will have to pay 75 million, the same ones that Juve paid Ajax for the central in 2019.