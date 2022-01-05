Pope Francis criticizes couples having cats and dogs instead of children

Pope Francis asks to protect women 0:47

(CNN Spanish) – Pope Francis criticized the fact that many couples decide not to have children or only have one, noting that now they prefer to have dogs and cats.

The pope made these comments Wednesday while speaking at a general audience about Saint Joseph, Jesus’ earthly father.

The holy father praised Joseph’s decision to raise Jesus when he broached the issue of adoption and orphaned children today. He then focused on couples who choose animals over children.

“Many couples do not have children because they do not want or have only one because they do not want others, but they have two dogs, two cats … Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children. Yes, it makes people laugh, I understand it, but it is reality. And this act of denying paternity and motherhood lowers us, takes away humanity, “Pope Francis commented at the first general audience of the year held at the Vatican.

Pope Francis’ comments, while surprising coming from a progressive pontiff, echo the teachings of the Catholic Church on the importance of couples having or raising children, and the possible demographic consequences of not doing so.

“I ask Saint Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: to have children (…). It is true, there is spiritual fatherhood for those who consecrate themselves to God and spiritual motherhood; but who lives in world and get married should think about having children, about giving their lives, because they will be the ones who will close their eyes, the ones who will think about their future, “he added.

The Supreme Pontiff urged people to think about adoption if they cannot have children biologically, and defined it as one of the “highest forms of love and parenthood.”

“It is a risk, yes: having a child is always a risk, whether it is natural or by adoption. But it is more risky not to have them. More risky is denying paternity, denying motherhood, both real and spiritual. A man and a woman who do not voluntarily develop the sense of fatherhood and motherhood, are missing something main, important. Think about this, please, “Pope Francis stressed.

With information from CNN’s Joshua Berlinger.