Premier League. Up to 11 players want to leave Man United

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.01.2022 06:43:49





It seems that the defeat last Monday before him Wolverhampton left the Manchester United, a team that has been talked about for days you have serious problems inside your dressing room, rumors that in the last hours increased.

According to the English press, there are up to 11 players would try to leave the ranks of the Red Devils. “The atmosphere is really bad in the locker room and it looks like the team is going to have big problems in the future,” an anonymous source mentioned to him. The Mirror newspaper, which pointed to Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson like the players who would seek to leave the club.

For its part, the medium The Sun assured that within the squad led by Ralf rangnick, whose position has also been questioned, there are footballers who are unmotivated and without wanting to contribute to the team.

“Players they are demoralized. It’s a feeling of ‘déjà vu’ from years gone by. The fans may think that the players are not in a position to put into practice what the coach asks them to do, but that is not the case.

“Some have simply lost motivation and enthusiasm. Then there is a feeling in a part of the team that there are some who are always called to play, no matter what they do”, A source close to the club commented to the aforementioned media.

How is Man United progressing?

After 19 games played in the Premier league, the Manchester United advance in the seventh place in the standings with 31 points, result of nine victories, four draws and six defeats. The Red Devils are four units away from the Champions League zone and 22 points behind the leader, Manchester City.

Their next meeting will be against Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup, duel scheduled for the lone january 10, five days later the same team will be measured but as part of the Matchday 22 of the Premier League.