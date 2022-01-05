Production of “Playing Hard Ball” regrets incident live with Mariela Vallines

The abrupt halt yesterday of program “Playing Hard Ball” on TeleOnce while the director of the Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines placeholder image, was addressed to viewers, has been the subject of ridicule and speculation on social networks. Some have cataloged it as a “punishment” after the cut of the countdown in Puerto Rico during the end of the year special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” at various affiliated stations of the chain ABC.

However, the producer of the television space, Krystal Laracuente, was saddened by what happened and how the issue has been distorted. In addition, he reported that they had already spoken with the official’s work team, whom he thanked for attending the forum to clarify doubts about the incident on December 31.

“We are very sorry for what happened with Mariela. Usually, on television there is an allotted time for everything. There is a stipulated time for content and then an automated system is responsible for transmitting what the channel has scheduled. Even if we wanted to, we couldn’t continue, “Larancuente explained.” When Mariela requested the additional time, there were 6 seconds left for the program to end, “he added.

The producer emphasized that they are “a program of respect” and that “in a responsible manner”, during today’s broadcast, they will express themselves about it.

Vallines was invited to the television space to explain what happened in the countdown to receive the new year, which some channels attached to the US network stopped broadcasting a few moments before the last 10 seconds of 2021.

After finishing her speech, the former vice mayor of Guaynabo asked the host of the program for “a few seconds”. Ferdinand perez, to send a message of gratitude to the production of the event in the space that also hosted the special “From Puerto Rico to the World”, which was televised on Telemundo Puerto Rico and had the participation of exponents such as Pirulo and the Tribe, Melina Leon, Full Free Y The Great Combo of Puerto Rico.

“I want to thank all the people who worked on this event. Do not allow anyone … “, began the executive when, unexpectedly, she was interrupted by an” opening “of Televisa.

On Twitter a user wrote: “When you criticize ABC and they do the same to you.” For his part, representative of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Ángel Matos García, who from the beginning showed his opposition to the realization of the event, said that “God punishes without force and without rod.”

The end of the year special, which presented the Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez as a cheerleader and at urban exponent Daddy Yankee As a main talent, he did not have the endorsement of many Puerto Ricans – to a great extent – for the $ 4 million in public funds that were taken to pay for it.