Promotional images of the Moto G Stylus 2022 are filtered to confirm its design

If we go to a little more than the middle of December, we had a series of unofficial images that showed us what the new Moto G Stylus 2022. Now with two promotional items, and official, we already get a better idea of ​​what this new Motorola Android phone will be like.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 in promotional image

The best thing about this news is that we can already confirm the design of the Moto G Stylus 2022, which will arrive midyear, so you will have to arm yourself with a little patience to be able to know more about its specifications.

Via Android Authority, and with source from the Twitter account of Nils Ahrensmeier, the vertical design of the three cameras. As its name indicates, this is a phone with a stylus as another interesting proposal for the user who needs this accessory for their day-to-day use with their mobile.

Another important aspect in the design is its flat screen with those bezels that protect the entire perimeter of the front. If we go to another of the official leaked images, this one confirms the specifications of the phone with a camera 50MP main, 128GB internal storage, and a refresh rate for the screen of the Moto G Stylus 2022 that stays at 90 Hz.

We can also go to other information given by Ahrensmeier himself that indicates that the screen is 6.81“A screen slightly larger than the 2021 model.

Other details that have been dropped are his 6 GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 3.5 mm audiojack connection.

For the rest, it only remains to wait for a launch mid-2022, so we’re still cautious about some of the leaked specs.

