Protection and style with the Apple iPhone 13 mini MagSafe leather case at a knockdown price: 22.53 euros

Apple offers its own covers for Bitten Apple smartphones. One of them is the leather case with MagSafe, whose version for the iPhone 13 mini is very low on Amazon at 22.53 euros, a bargain.

With a recommended retail price of 65 euros at the Apple Store and authorized vendors, the company’s official leather case for the iPhone 13 mini is rocketed on Amazon at 22.53 euros. A succulent discount of more than 40 euros with which to protect the new compact smartphone of the bitten apple. It is also discounted at the same price on MediaMarkt.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 13 Mini) – Wisteria

Apple’s Official MagSafe Leather Case for iPhone 13 mini is made in European leather tanned and refined with a special process. It is soft to the touch and with the passage of time it acquires a natural tone that embellishes it. Built-in magnets make it easy to use MagSafe accessories so you don’t have to remove the case, and it’s also compatible with Qi charging cradles.

