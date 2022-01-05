Raphy Pina is seen for the first time with the shackle of her house arrest | Famous

With everything and a shackle, Raphy Pina shows her love for her daughter Vida
Natti Natasha’s fiance was shown with this device on Instagram through a photograph he published on Monday, January 3, while he was watching television.
” Take care of your families that ‘even the good ones’ are uncomfortable with the happiness of others. The look that continues to give me strength, “he said.
In the snapshot, he is in front of the girl, protecting himself with a mask, which suggests that the producer is still subject to infecting others. The safety shackle that he has placed on his left leg, above the ankle, is also observed.
The photo touched several of his followers, who sent messages of encouragement to the famous producer and the singer. In fact, Natti Natasha left a butterfly emoticon in the comment section.
Raphy Pina: awaiting sentence
The photo of him with his daughter in the middle of the covid-19 recovery and with a leg shackle is raised while he waits for a sentence to be handed down for the crimes for which he was found guilty.
The maximum penalty you could face is 20 years in prison. The announcement of the sentence will take place on April 1.
Last December, a 12-person jury found him guilty of possession of an illegally modified firearm and possession of firearms upon conviction.
While his sentence arrives, he must remain at his home in Puerto Rico and can only leave for “medical and religious matters and to appear in court,” the media reported.