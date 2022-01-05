The renowned Cuban actress Gina Cabrera died at noon on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Havana at the age of 93, reported the Cuban Television Portal.

Luisa Georgina Cabrera Parada was “an inspiration and protagonist of radio, theater, film and television in Cuba. His body was cremated and will be buried in a family ceremony, “said the aforementioned source.

“From the UNEAC we regret the death of the talented Cuban actress Gina Cabrera, who with her passage through the airwaves, the tables and the small and the big screen proved to be worthy of the National Television Award for the Work of Life”, said the official Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC).

In addition, UNEAC added: “She was one of the founders of television on the Island and ventured into all genres. On the radio, he had an arduous career reaching each home from different stations through the radio soap operas in which he starred, some informational programs and others for children. He also stood out for his role in the cinema, participating in some film productions and even in Cuba-Mexico co-productions ”.

Cabrera was born in Havana on May 28, 1928. He began on the radio at the end of the 1940s. He assumed the leading roles in novels, serials, adventures, theaters and stories, first on Unión Radio, until reaching the coveted CMQ circuit.

In her work on television, Palmolive stood out on Wednesday of Love, Soraya a flower in the storm, Los mambises, Juana Azurduy, El Caballero Blanco, Saturday 37, El mambisito.

“The sad thing is not that he died, we all have to die. The sad thing is the way he lived his last years, degraded and forgotten by that body, the ICRT, to which he gave his whole life and all his glory, ”said actor and presenter Rodolfo Valdés Sigler, director of the Cucalambé theater group .

“Gina was the kind, cute, professional, and confident face of Cuban Television. After this, what awaits those who give everything, hours of sleep, hunger, going to work sick, walking from their homes because there is no transport, in many cases dressing their characters with their own clothes. We will always remember you as Rosa, Margarita, Maritza! Long ago you earned a place of honor in the hearts of all the people of Cuba. Rest, you were ‘a flower in the storm’ “, he added.