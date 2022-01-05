Reveal the heartbreaking statements of Avicii before dying

Three years after his death, the figure of Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, producer and Swedish DJ, continues to be present in music lovers, even more so with the recent publication of a book entitled “Tim- The Official Biography of Avicii “, where his last words are revealed before taking his own life at the age of 28.

The material collects the heartbreaking statements that the musician wrote during his stay in several detoxification clinics: “I have had a very bad time having to accept that I will never drink again. All the doctors have recommended that I have to wait a year before I can not even have a beer, “he pointed out. “Already, I have not listened to most of the doctors, but to a couple who tell me that everything was fine if I was careful,” Avicii recounted, according to TMZ, during his stay at a rehabilitation center in Ibiza, Spain.

“I was ignorant and childish while touring the entire planet, on an endless tour that repeats itself when you finish it,” he added. With those words. Tim Bergling opened up about his tough detoxification process after dealing with various drug and alcohol addictions, as well as the pressure he endured from his intense and constant work: “You come back on tour again and again. Those days I spent on the hospital were the days with the least anxiety and stress that I can remember in my last six years. “

“That was my real vacation, as depressing as it sounds,” he added. As a call for help, Avicii recounted: “I need someone to explain this to me in a crude and rudimentary way. Ouch, pain. Why this pain now? An uncomfortable feeling. The Tim of the future can handle the pain. The Tim of the Future tolerates pain better than Tim of the present because in the present there are more pressing pains to deal with. ” “The detachment of the soul is the last step before the restart”, this would have been, according to its producer, one of the last sentences that the Swedish artist wrote in his diary before taking his own life on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

Avicci’s sad goodbye

The great electronic music star passed away in 2018, at just 28 years old, after retiring from the stage due to health problems related to alcohol consumption and anxiety.

In 2016, the Swedish musician announced his retirement from the stage, at least temporarily, to explore other fields although he did not close the door to return.

In a letter to his followers, he noted: “My path has been full of successes, but not without shocks. I have become an adult while growing up as an artist, I have learned to know myself better and realize that there are many things to do with myself. life”.

His unexpected death at a hotel complex in Oman, in an apparent suicide, shocked the world of electronic music.

Born in Stockholm on September 8, 1989, Avicii achieved worldwide prominence as a DJ and electronic music producer in 2011 thanks to the song “Levels”.

His career included hits like “Hey Brother”, albums like “True” (2013) or “Stories” (2015), and collaborations with artists like Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams or Rita Ora.

“He really struggled with thoughts about the meaning of things, life, happiness. Now he no longer had the strength, he wanted to find peace,” his family said in a statement days after his death.