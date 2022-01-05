Ricaurte, happy and excited after returning to DIM

When Felipe Pardo, Andrés Ricaurte and Ever Valencia were at Independiente Medellín, they provided flashes of quality that allowed them to take a step further in their sports careers.

Pardo -31 years old, forward- managed to compete in the football of Portugal (Sporting de Braga), Greece (Olympiacos), France (Nantes) and Mexico (Toluca and Pachuca); For his part, Ricaurte -30 years old, creation midfielder- was in the US League (Dallas); while Valencia -21, attacker- was strengthened in Cúcuta, Bucaramanga and Pereira.

The three now return to the Paisa team with the desire to contribute experience and be protagonists both in the country’s League and in the South American Cup this year.

Ricaurte, who after being made official this Tuesday as a reinforcement of the DIM, caused joy in the fans as evidenced in social networks. The “10” was pleased with the messages he has received, and expressed that this fills him with motivation to work with greater professionalism for the team. “I am really very happy to be back at the club and in the city. At the same time with the expectation of having a good tournament, of putting my skills at the disposal of the group and hoping that it will be a satisfactory year, ”said Ricaurte with the maturity and seriousness that identify him.

At FC Dallas, between 2020 and 2021, the midfielder played 46 games and scored two goals. “It is gratifying to feel the joy of the fan towards you, a love that is reciprocal. Let’s hope that on the field, with a good individual and collective level we can give satisfaction ”.

“El Flaco”, as Ricaurte is known and who won the Colombia Cup with the red box in 2019, states that there is illusion with the group that is being assembled under the leadership of Julio Comesaña.

“I see that there is a list of good players. Let’s hope that we can flow in the best way through an idea that we will surely adapt with the teacher to achieve the objectives set, ”added Ricaurte, the new bastion of the midfield of the Powerful