Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo train in El Barrial

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 04.01.2022





After finalizing the administrative procedures, Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo, reinforcements for him Closing 2022, have already been put to work as elements of Striped and they went this week to El Barrial.

So much blunt What Pizarro They were seen at the club’s sports facilities, while they wait to work with the rest of the group this Wednesday for the debut in the next tournament of the MX League, since the establishment rested this Tuesday.

In The neighborhood was also seen Esteban Andrada, who went to get tested for COVID-19 waiting for it to be negative and they can be qualified for Matchday 1 against Queretaro, since they missed the friendly against Roadrunner.

Pizarro returned to the Gang after two years in the Inter Miami, where it did not meet expectations and now returns to Monterrey loan with purchase option.

Romo above in an exchange for Carlos Rodríguez, who is already in Mexico City with Blue Cross, and signed a contract for four years.

Both elements will be presented this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in the Steel giant, the two reinforcements with which the royal team will start the Closing 2022 and facing the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.