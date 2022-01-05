ROUND ROBIN – Santana, O’Brien and Tejeda lead the victory of Licey

Starter Ervin Santana threw five two-run innings and Peter O ‘Brien hit two-lap double RBI to open a five-race rally at the top of the second inning for the Tigres del Licey to beat the Eastern Stars 6-2 last night in the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in this city.

With their triumph, the Bengali now put their record at 4-3 to go on to occupy the second place alone in the round robin of the winter baseball tournament, cup option

BanReservas, dedicated to the late Colonel Kalil Haché.

On his side, the Orientales walked away with a 2-5 record to occupy the last place.

In his full performance, Santana (1-0) allowed three hits with two rounds, two walks and four strikeouts.

Edwin Uceta lost (0-2) when he was punished with four runs to the beat of five hits and two strikeouts.

Yamaico Navarro drove in the first round of the Orientales with a hit and the second by a solo homer by Junior Lake.

For the Tigers, O’Brien hit his double in three at-bats; Anderson Tejeda doubled and two singles; Yermín Mercedes and Dawel Lugo linked two unknowns; Sergio Alcántara hit a double.

For the Stars, Lake with his home run; Navarro and Robinson Canó each had a hit.