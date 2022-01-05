Salma Hayek started 2022 on the beach: she published photos in a bathing suit that captivated her fans | Famous

The Mexican actress started 2022 on vacation in a tropical place that has allowed her to enjoy the sea, the pool, the warm weather and a delicious cup of coffee that caused a stir among her fans.
Salma Hayek welcomed 2022 with captivating swimsuit photos
On January 3, 2022, Salma began the “first Monday of the first month of the new year” with a cup of coffee which she not only enjoyed in a heavenly setting, but also did so with an animal print swimsuit with a deep neckline almost to the waist.
The photograph added more than 1.5 million likes in less than 24 hours. In addition, her fans did not hesitate to applaud her beauty and silhouette. “Mexican goddess”, “queen”, “wonder woman” (wonder woman, in Spanish) were some of the compliments that the Oscar nominee received for her interpretation of Frida Kahlo.
This photograph is the third image in a bathing suit that the Mexican actress shares from her vacation at the beginning of the year.
On the first day of 2022, Salma took advantage of an excursion to some huge rocks washed by the sea to capture a moment in a black swimsuit, which also showed off a deep cleavage. This photo was crowned as the favorite to wish a happy year to his followers.
The next day, the native of Coatzacoalcos shared another snapshot of her excursion through these huge stones where she declared that she is “ready for new adventures.”
In this image, the actress posed on her back in her swimsuit and a sarong.
Salma Hayek and her love for the sea
Fortunately, this love for the sea, which began since she was little thanks to the fact that she was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, one of the most important ports in Mexico, she was able to enjoy right at the beginning of her 2022.