Samsung’s best smartwatch falls in price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 goes down to 199 euros, take the opportunity to get this beautiful and complete smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Not only is it a beautiful smartwatch, but it is also equipped with an excellent AMOLED screen, a Samsung processor that ensures great performance and multiple sports and health functions. It can also become a perfect Three Kings gift if you buy it now at The English Court, where its price drops to 199 euros.

The model on offer is 40 millimeters in diameter, being able to choose between the black, rose gold or silver colors. If you need a last minute gift, you still have time to buy it at El Corte Inglés, which offers free store pickup. You just have to check the store’s deadlines and confirm that you would arrive on time, or go to one of its establishments. For 199 euros you can also buy it in Amazon, although its delivery would be after January 6.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only 199 euros

The design is one of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, with a build quality that feels exquisite as soon as we tried it for the first time. Its chassis is made of aluminum, while the bracelet is made of silicone and you can exchange it for other 20-millimeter straps. This watch is also water resistant up to 5 ATM, so you can use it to swim, for example.

Most of the face of the watch is occupied by a 1.19-inch SuperAMOLED display with 450 x 450 pixel resolution and excellent quality Gorilla Glass DX protection. The processor works under the chassis Samsung Exynos W920 which, along with 1.5 GB of RAM, is responsible for offering optimal performance. Something to blame is on the operating system Wear OS, which also helps everything move smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great tool to keep track of your physical activity and take care of your health. It has numerous sports modes, Gps, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level meter, among many other functions. In addition, you can also use applications such as Spotify, Google Maps and Samsung Pay, to pay from the smartwatch itself thanks to the NFC chip.

If what you are concerned about is autonomy, you should know that the Galaxy Watch 4 mounts a 247 mAh battery offering a day and a half of intense use. This means that you will have to charge it every day and a half if you use its most demanding functions, such as the “Always on Display” mode.

