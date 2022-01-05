Santos vs. Tigres, first game of Clausura 2022 postponed by covid

Jessika mendez

The covid-19 has already affected Mexican soccer so far this year, and the duel between Saints and tigers of the Matchday 1 becomes the first match of the Clausura 2022 that is postponed due to a high rate of infections.

The MX League determined that according to the Sanitary Protocol, the game scheduled for this Saturday, January 8, will not be able to be played at the TSM, because the felines present 12 positive cases for covid-19.

“Between December 31 and Wednesday, January 5, 80 Covid-19 tests have been carried out on players registered in the first team (of Tigres), detecting 12 active positive cases to date“reported Liga MX.

Given this, the party was rescheduled for Wednesday, January 12 in the Laguner Regiona, still with a schedule to be defined.

This situation had been anticipated since Monday, when more than 10 players had tested positive for antigens, but they needed to be confirmed through PCR tests.

The first items that tested positive were Jesús Angulo (who already tested negative), Carlos González and Carlos SalcedoNow there are more who joined the list, in such a way that the feline club decided to close the doors to training sessions and no longer hold press conferences.

Cougars vs. Toluca, we’ll see …

Liga MX reported that about the match Cougars vs. Toluca It will be this Thursday, January 6, 72 hours before the game, when the round of tests for the two teams will be concluded and what is conducive will be determined and reported.

So far, the other duels of Date 1 are still standing, starting the tournament this Thursday with the match between San Luis and Pachuca, Juárez vs. Necaxa, Puebla vs. America, Monterrey vs. Gallos, Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana, Chivas vs. Mazatlán and León vs. Atlas.